Route 82 Swing Bridge to reopen shortly

A mechanical problem closed the Swing Bridge in East Haddam for a little more than an hour on Thursday.

Around 3:30 p.m., the town of East Haddam said the Swing Bridge, also known as Route 82, was closed to vehicular and marine traffic.

At about 5 p.m., the bridge was expected to reopen within 15 minutes.

Officials said the reason for the closure was an issue with gears. Ice was not a factor.

