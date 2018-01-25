More flu-related deaths reported in Connecticut

State officials said 11 more flu deaths have been reported in Connecticut within the last week.

This is being labeled the worst flu season in recent memory and swamping a number of hospitals across Connecticut.

According to the Department of Public Health, there have now been 32 flu-related deaths. Officials said 23 of them are associated with "flu A" and nine are associated with "flu B."

Of these deaths, 28 were among patients greater than 65 years of age, two were 50-64 years of age, one was 25-49 years of age, and one was between 5-17 years of age, officials said.

According to the Dept. of Public Health, "national influenza activity continues to be high and remains widespread throughout the continental United States. The CDC recently reported observing the highest percentage (6.3%) of people seeing their healthcare provider for influenza-like-illness (ILI) since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic."

In Connecticut, flu activity remains high and widespread, with an increase of hospitalizations and deaths.

Doctors and public health officials said by going to your doctor as soon as signs appear, they can prescribe medicine such as Tamiflu, which can cut down on the severity of the symptoms.

But, they add the best education starts with prevention, specifically the flu shot. They added that even if the flu vaccine is not the perfect match this season. It's better than the alternative of not getting one.

