Recent overdoses prompt public safety alert in New Haven

Officials in New Haven have issued a public safety alert in the city following recent overdoses.

The alert comes after four overdoses happened since just before 3 p.m.

These overdoses appear to stem from a bad batch of the synthetic drug "K2." Officials are also calling it a “spice mix.”

Another overdose was reported Thursday afternoon, however, it doesn't appear to be related to the four others.

Officials initially said one overdose was fatal, however they are now saying the person is in an induced coma. Two other victims went into cardiac arrest.

