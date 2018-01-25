Recent overdoses prompt public safety alert in New Haven

A 74-year-old business owner from Watertown has died after a car hit him and fled the scene on Tuesday.More >
Part of North Frontage Road in New Haven was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Wednesday afternoon after a woman fell from a parking garage and died.
A 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky called her parents right before she died.
A group of people from Connecticut ended up in Vermont's Lake Champlain after following a GPS smartphone app down a boat launch and onto the frozen water.
Oprah Winfrey has spoken out about her thoughts on a potential presidential run.
As the Trump administration pours on the pressure to so-called sanctuary cities, the president himself called out New Haven's mayor for declining an invitation to a White House meeting.
A 34-year-old Maryland man is now a convicted sex offender after he asked two teen sisters to perform sex acts.
Two women have been arrested after heroin was seized in Mississippi from a sports utility vehicle with a 3-month-old baby inside.
A young boy died after an eight-day battle with a flesh-eating bacteria.
A man who police said got a ride to a Wallingford gas station from a Good Samaritan, turned on her and tried to steal her car.
