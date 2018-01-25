A cold start, but another warn-up is on the way!

THIS MORNING…

The coldest weather of the week is taking place right now! The general range of lows? Between 6-16. At least the wind has died down as high pressure has moved into New England overnight. The sky is crystal clear.

TODAY...

Overall, today is going to be a very nice winter day. With high pressure centered over Southern New England, winds will be very light throughout the day. The sky will be sunny, although some high clouds may filter into the state during the afternoon. It is going to be seasonably cold with highs in the low and middle 30s. The normal, or average, high for January 26th is 35 degrees.

A WEEKEND WARM-UP…

High pressure will move off the New England Coast Saturday and a cold front will approach the region from the west. Between these 2 systems, a southwesterly flow of mild air will push temperatures into the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees tomorrow afternoon! The southwesterly wind could gust to 30 mph or higher which is going to make it feel a bit cooler. Sunshine will likely fade behind increasing cloudiness during the afternoon.

The cold front could bring a few rain showers to the state tomorrow night and Sunday morning. We don’t expect any heavy rain. Temperatures will remain above freezing tomorrow night with lows in the 30s to near 40. After the morning rain departs, the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 40s. If we see any partial clearing during the afternoon, temperatures could take a run at 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEK…

The cold front will stall to the south and east of New England on Monday. Meanwhile, a storm will move off the coast of the Southeastern United States. The storm will intensify as it moves northward toward New England. As usual, the impact the storm will have on Connecticut will greatly depend on the storm track and how close it comes to the coast. For now, the guidance models are keeping the storm far enough offshore so it won't have to much of an impact on CT. The European Model has a complete miss while the GFS brushes Connecticut with light snow on Monday. A track closer to the coast would mean a more significant snowfall, so this is a storm we’ll be watching closely over the coming days. The storm will move northward into the Canadian Maritimes Monday night, but a second storm will develop near the coast Monday night and Tuesday in response to a sharply digging jet stream over the Northeastern States. Once again, the exact track and rate of intensification will be critical. Some snow seems likely Tuesday, but it is way too early to say anything specific when it comes to how much. At this point, the guidance models are not predicting a big storm. However, both storms are still 3 to 4 days away and many things could change.

As far as temperatures go, we are forecasting highs 35-40 Monday. Tuesday should be breezy and colder with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Wednesday is looking good with high pressure in place over the Northeast. We are forecasting a mostly sunny day with light winds and highs in the middle 30s.

Temperatures will be on the rise again on Thursday as the flow turns southwesterly. Highs will be in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees under a partly sunny sky.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”