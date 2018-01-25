Elderly man seriously injured after being hit by car in Rocky Hill

An elderly man was hit by a car in Rocky Hill on Thursday evening (WFSB)

An elderly man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Rocky Hill on Thursday afternoon.

The man was in the area of Old Main Street around 4:15 p.m. when he was hit. It happened near the Rocky Hill Volunteer Fire Department Company 1.

Police have not identified the man at this time, but said he's in intensive care at Hartford Hospital.

The Mid-State Traffic Team has responded to the scene for investigation.

The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 258-7640.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.