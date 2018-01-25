Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Rocky Hill

A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Rocky Hill on Thursday afternoon.

The man was in the area of Old Main Street around 4:15 p.m. when they were hit. It happened near the Rocky Hill Volunteer Fire Department Company 1.

Police have not identified the man at this time.

The Mid-State Traffic Team has responded to the scene for investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 258-7640.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.