New sea level projections affecting local shoreline communities

Scientists have released new projections of how much sea levels in Connecticut could rise over the next 30 years.

They said the effects on local coastal communities could be potentially devastating.

Researches said water levels are expected to rise between 19 and 20 inches in Long Island Sound by 2050, but those inches add up.

The scientists have localized national projections for sea level rise in the state.

The Connecticut Institute for Resilience and Climate Adaptation or CIRCA said that the state should expect 50 centimeters of seal level rise in Long Island Sound by 2050. That is almost 1 foot 8 inches.

“No matter what the danger is, there is always going to be folks that want to live on the beach,” said East Haven Fire Chief Matthew Marcarelli.

Chief Marcarelli has worked on remediation in the Cozy Beach community in recent years.

“Lifting homes above one story, above what the normal home would be built at,” said Marcarelli. “And bioswales, or leaving open areas that allow a community such as this to absorb a rise in the tide for whatever reason, whether it be a storm or by nature.”

Many are left wondering how this remediation is all paid for.

“We’ve been fairly successful receiving grants in this community, both to remediate and harden the community. Some of it involved raising roads, others it involved along the river allowed us to acquire a few homes to be torn down to increase the flood plain and prevent repetitive loss over time,” said Marcarelli.

The Department of Environment Protection Commissioner, who is on the Governor’s Council on climate change, said that stronger policies are needed on climate change.

Connecticut has joined other states in forming the United States Climate Alliance to uphold the tenants of the Paris Climate Agreement.

