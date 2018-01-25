West Haven Catholic school slated to close this year

A Catholic school in West Haven is slated to close at the end of this school year.

The Archdiocese of Hartford says Our Lady of Victory School is closing, as the parish can no longer sustain it.

Officials said in the “parish-owned school, tuition income is a significant factor impacting financial stability.”

There are currently 94 students in grades pre-k through 8th grade, which is down 50 percent from 186 students five years ago.

“It is with a heavy heart that I made this difficult decision. Our Lady of Victory School is blessed with dedicated students, teachers and administrators, but sadly the school’s financial reserves have been depleted over the years due to declining enrollment, escalating costs of operation, and diminishment of parish subsidies. The bottom line is that the school can no longer sustain itself,” said Fr. Kevin Dillon, school pastor of Our Lady of Victory School.

