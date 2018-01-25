Woman donates kidney to her brother-in-law

A woman donated her kidney to her brother-in-law (Submitted)

Ron Catrone needed kidney dialysis to clean his blood three times a week.

He was told he had to wait 5 to 10 years for a kidney transplant.

But his sister-in-law, Judy Krauth had a better idea. She wanted to be tested to see if she was a match to give Ron her kidney.

“She was a match. It’s just amazing,” said Ron’s wife, Janice.

The live kidney donation journey started, but Ron’s Doctors called for additional tests. They learned he needed open heart surgery and he would have to wait for his heart to heal before he could receive Judy’s kidney.

It was two long years of waiting before Ron could be the recipient of a live kidney donation at Hartford Hospital from Judy.

However, Janice and Judy had faith the plan would go accordingly.

“Giving the gift of life is just the best gift ever and I’m so glad I was able to do that for my sister and my brother-in-law,” Krauth said.

Ron said he thanks his sister-in-law every time he sees her.

“I’m grateful for every day,” Ron said.

He hopes his kidney transplant story will encourage others to donate as well.

“If it’s anywhere on your horizon, please do it," he said.

