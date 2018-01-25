State workers say they are discriminated against

More than 20 employees at a state agency said they have been treated unfairly because of the color of their skin.

State workers say this has been years in the making after experiencing years of discrimination.

All of the employees work at the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS).

The complaints are for a wide range of issues but the common thread is an accusation that African American employees have been singled out and either punished for things that white workers are not or they are punished more severely.

Now the state is investigating the complaints through the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunity.

The commission has already looked into one wrongful termination allegation but on Thursday they listened to three hours of testimony from aggrieved employees as well as the NAACP.

A woman who works in the medical records department says she needs to speak up even though it is intimidating.

“I still feel alone because you still have that fear I know they're watching me and when you come in you don't know how they’re going to retaliate,” said Juanita Melton, a DMHAS employee.

In a statement, DMHAS said “The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) is committed to equality among all employees as well as fair and impartial treatment. Commissioner Delphin-Rittmon will be attending the hearing on Thursday evening both to hear comments from those with concerns and to share her thoughts. The Department, as a large healthcare organization, is continuously working to address equity in our workforce. We offer training and education for staff, as well as multiple avenues to address employee complaints. Employees are also welcome to participate in various work groups and advisory committees across the department.”

