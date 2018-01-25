PD: Mom killed, child injured in wrong way crash in Hartford

A woman was killed in a crash in Hartford on Thursday night (WFSB)

A mother has died and several others, including her child, were injured in a wrong-way crash in Hartford Thursday night.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said the wrong-way crash happened at the intersection of Barbour and Westland streets.

Police said a man, who is a convicted felon, was in a car that was speeding through a red light, crossed to the opposite side of the street, and hit another car.

A mother was in the car that was hit and was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Her child, a boy, was rushed to Connecticut Children's Medical Center with injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police said he was in possession of a stolen firearm and narcotics.

His name has not yet been released.

