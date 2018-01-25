PD: Woman killed in Hartford crash, child among the injured

A woman was killed in a crash in Hartford on Thursday night (WFSB)

A woman has died and several others, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hartford Thursday night.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said the crash happened at the intersection of Barbour and Westland streets.

Police said a man, who is a convicted felon, was in a car that was speeding and hit another car.

A woman in the car that was hit, and was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Police said several people were injured, including a child who was rushed to Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

