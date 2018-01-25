Suspect faces judge after crash that killed mom, injured child

Police said the convicted felon arrested for the deadly crash had a .40 caliber gun and drugs on him. (Hartford police)

A woman was killed in a crash in Hartford on Thursday night (WFSB)

Patrick Milner is accused of being behind the wheel in a deadly wrong way crash in Hartford that claimed the life of a mother. (Hartford police/WFSB)

A Hartford mother is dead after her car was rammed into on a city street Thursday night.

Police said 32-year-old Deidre Gray was driving with her 12-year-old son on Westland Street, when they were hit by a speeding driver.

She died from injuries sustained in the crash, and her son was rushed to Connecticut Children's Medical Center with injuries.

Police said a man, later identified as 24-year-old Patrick Milner, was driving the car that sped through a red light, crossed to the opposite side of the street, and hit Gray's car.

"The driver of the car is known to police, he is a convicted felon, and he is on probation," said Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

Police said he had a stolen .40 caliber gun, heroin, and marijuana on him.

Milner, a convicted felon, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm and possession of narcotics.

Milner was sent to prison after a conviction on illegal guns and drug charges. He was given a three-year sentence, which was suspended after one year with time served. He was released this past October, less than three months ago.

Records show he was not released early or given credits.

A total of seven people were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

This is the second deadly incident involving a motor vehicle that Hartford police have been investigating in the past week.

Two people died as a result of a hit-and-run on Jan. 16. Read more here.

