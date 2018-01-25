Suspect to face judge after crash that killed mom, injured child

Police said the convicted felon arrested for the deadly crash had a .40 caliber gun and drugs on him. (Hartford police)

Patrick Milner is accused of being behind the wheel in a deadly wrong way crash in Hartford that claimed the life of a mother. (Hartford police/WFSB)

A Hartford mother has died and several others, including her child, were injured in a wrong-way crash in Hartford Thursday night.

Police said 32-year-old Deidre Gray died from injuries sustained in the crash. Her child, a 12-year-old boy, was rushed to Connecticut Children's Medical Center with injuries.

"Obviously it's frustrating to us and our community that this is what we are left to deal with here," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford police. "We talk about enforcement, this has nothing to do with enforcement. I don't think this driver was too concerned with getting a speeding ticket, all things considered. In fact if we had tried to pull him over for speeding, I can almost guarantee he would have taken off and created an equal danger to our city so this is again an indication of what our officers and we as a city are challenged to deal with."

Gray was in a car that was stuck by another vehicle speeding through a red light at the intersection of Barbour and Westland streets.

Police said a man, later identified as 24-year-old Patrick Milner of 310 Garden St., was in the car that was speeding through a red light, crossed to the opposite side of the street, and hit another car.

They said he also had a .40 caliber gun, heroin and marijuana on him.

Police arrested Milner, a convicted felon, and charged him with carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm and possession of narcotics.

A total of seven people were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

This is the second deadly incident involving a motor vehicle that Hartford police have been investigating in the past week.

Two people died as a result of a hit-and-run on Jan. 16. Read more here.

Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.