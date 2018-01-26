1 dead after mobile home fire in Naugatuck

One person is dead after a fire in Naugatuck on Friday morning. (WFSB)

One person has died after a fire at a mobile home in Naugatuck early Friday morning.

The fire was reported on Idleview Drive near the intersection of Deberry Dt. around 1:45 a.m.

One person was reported dead around 2:15 a.m. The victim's name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

