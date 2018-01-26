PD: 1 dead after fire in Killingworth

One person is dead after a fire in Killingworth on Thursday night. (WFSB)

A man is dead after a structure fire in Killingworth on Thursday night, state police said.

Firefighters were called to a fire at 33 Bridle Path Trail around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters "found heavy fire to the front of the building and upon conducting firefighting efforts."

Once inside the building, firefighters located the body of a man. His name has not yet been released. The man's body has been taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death.

The Connecticut State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.