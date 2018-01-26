2 people hurt in Putnam crash

Two people were hurt, one of them seriously, in a crash that shut down Route 44 in Putnam for a period of time overnight.

According to dispatchers, the crash closed Route 44 in the area of 611 School St. just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

It has since reopened.

Firefighters, emergency medical personnel and state police were sent to the scene.

Both patients were transported to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. They have not been identified.

State police continue to investigate what led to the crash.

They said they would release new details when they get them.

