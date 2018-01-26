UConn confirms NCAA investigation of men's basketball

A Hartford mother has died and several others, including her child, were injured in a wrong-way crash in Hartford Thursday night.More >
A group of people from Connecticut ended up in Vermont's Lake Champlain after following a GPS smartphone app down a boat launch and onto the frozen water.More >
The student's mother said the man manipulated and isolated her daughter in order to start an inappropriate relationship with the girl.More >
State officials said 11 more flu deaths have been reported in Connecticut within the last week.More >
The University of Connecticut confirms it is the target of an NCAA investigation into its men's basketball program.More >
A 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky called her parents right before she died.More >
A 34-year-old Maryland man is now a convicted sex offender after he asked two teen sisters to perform sex acts.More >
Officials in New Haven have issued a public safety alert in the city on Thursday following recent overdoses.More >
More than 20 employees at a state agency said they have been treated unfairly because of the color of their skin.More >
An escaped inmate in Texas is back behind bars, after authorities caught him running back to the prison with a duffel bag of alcohol, home-cooked food and tobacco.More >
