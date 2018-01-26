State's attorney report to be released on Bridgeport officer's deadly shooting of teen

Jayson Negron was killed in an officer-involved shooting last May. (WFSB/Family photo)

The state's attorney's office in Waterbury is expected to release a report on Friday about the deadly shooting of a teenager by a Bridgeport police officer.

Jayson Negron, 16, was killed on May 9, 2017, according to his family.

State police said Negron was the driver of a stolen vehicle. His passenger, who was also hurt, was identified as 21-year-old Julian Fyffe.

Investigators said Negron led Bridgeport police on a pursuit.

When the vehicle stopped on Park Avenue, officers approached. However, police said the driver put it in reverse and struck one of them. Bridgeport officer James Boulay was reportedly dragged under the vehicle.

Boulay fired at least one shot that struck both Fyffe and Negron, according to investigators.

Negron was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of two officers were hurt over the course of the incident, police said.

Bridgeport police Chief A.J. Perez confirmed that the state's attorney's office will release the report on Friday.

A group calling itself Justice for Jayson, which has called for Boulay to be held accountable, said it will be holding a rally outside of the state's attorney's office in Waterbury between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., when the report is expected to be released.

The group said it will also hold a vigil in Bridgeport from 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Boulay has been in paid administrative leave since the incident.

