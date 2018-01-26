3 Northeast states including CT to sue feds over GOP's tax overhaul plan

New Jersey and Connecticut are joining New York in planning to sue the federal government over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul.

Democratic governors Andrew Cuomo of New York, Dannel Malloy of Connecticut and Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced in a conference call Friday that they will team up to take the Trump administration to court over the federal tax plan that's expected to cost taxpayers in their states billions of dollars.

Malloy says he expects other states to join the lawsuit. There's no word on when it will be filed.

Cuomo, a potential 2020 presidential candidate, says the tax overhaul enacted by Washington Republicans unfairly targets Democratic states.

In New York, the changes will raise federal taxes for many homeowners by capping a state and local tax deduction at $10,000.

