PD: 30-year-old man hit by car in Hamden

A 30-year-old man was injured after being hit by a car in Hamden Thursday morning.

Police said the man was crossing Skiff Street when he was hit. He was not in a crosswalk, police said.

He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 230-4000.

