Court asked to reconsider ruling on state education funding

A coalition of cities, towns, parents and public school students is planning to ask the Connecticut Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling that the state's education funding system is constitutional.

Leaders of the Connecticut Coalition for Justice in Education Funding say they plan to file a motion with the high court Friday afternoon.

Justices earlier this month overturned a landmark ruling by a lower court judge who ordered officials to overhaul the state's public education system, saying a huge gap in test scores between students in rich and poor towns shows parts of the system are unconstitutional. The lower court ruling came after a months-long trial in 2016.

The Supreme Court acknowledged the achievement gap, but said it alone does not violate the equal protection provisions of the state constitution.

