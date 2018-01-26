'Armed and dangerous' suspect among 2 sought for East Hartford shooting

Carlton Depeyster and Raven Brucelis are wanted for their involvement in an East Hartford grocery store shooting last week. (East Hartford police)

Arrests warrants were issued for two people whom police said were connected to the shooting of a man at an East Hartford convenience store last week.

Police said the warrants are for 26-year-old Carlton Depeyster of New Britain and Raven Brucelis, 25, of East Hartford.

Depeyster is considered armed and dangerous.

They said on Jan. 18, police responded to a fight at the Krauszer's store on Main Street just before 1:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The unidentified victim has since been released from the hospital.

Surveillance photos of the incident were released late last week. See them here.

Police identified Depeyster as the shooter. His warrant will charge him with first-degree assault, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Brucelis will be charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace.

Anyone with information about the suspects are asked to contact East Hartford police at 860-528-4401 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

