Milford man accused of sexual assault

A Milford man is facing charges following an alleged sexual assault.

Police were notified about a possible sexual assault on Thursday morning.

Officers seized evidence, which led them to apply for an arrest warrant.

They arrested 22-year-old Christian Figeuroa, and charged him with illegal sale of a controlled substance/narcotic, possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree sexual assault, unlawful restraint, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

