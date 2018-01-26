Colchester business raising money for state police K9s

A community is coming together to help four-legged heroes.

After Connecticut State Police dog named Texas went missing in Danbury last December, a local organization made it their mission to make sure it doesn’t happen to another working dog again.

Texas, the 3-year-old bloodhound, is already a hero.

In his first year and a half of service with State Police Troop A, he's had 12 finds in either search or rescue cases.

Just last month, he went missing for days after his handler slipped and he took off, setting off a massive search effort.

Trooper Edward Anuszewski wasn't sure he'd see Texas again.

Now the pair is recuperating at Wizard of Paws Animal Physical Rehabilitation in Colchester, where Texas was undergoing laser photo modulation on his back to help with inflammation.

"Because we work so closely with so many of the dogs. We were all, the whole staff we just, we felt awful. We wanted to go out there and you know help search ourselves,” said Dr. Debbie Torraca.

Dr. Torraca and her staff wanted to make sure this never happens again in Connecticut.

"A lot of people said, oh why didn't he come back and this is a bloodhound, so they're trained to just follow their nose and keep going. A little bit different from a Shepard. So, if he had a tracking device on him, they would have saved poor Ed some gray hairs and everybody else and he would have gotten back sooner,” Torraca said.

So, she started raising funds to purchase tracking devices for police dogs and matched every dollar donated.

So far, they've been able to purchase six sets of devices for these working dogs.

The tracking devices cost about $800 a pair.

Wizard of Paws is still taking donations from the community.

"I think it'll be a huge help to coordinate and search efforts,” Anuszewski said.

As for Texas, he's just happy to be reunited with his human and working with state and local police departments.

