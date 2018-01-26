Coast Guard finishes work on CT River ice jams

The ice and water are flowing along the CT River (WFSB)

After nearly two weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard has finished cutting through the ice jams along the Connecticut River.

On Friday, the boats finished up in the East Haddam area, where the water was seen flowing again.

Initially, the Coast Guard brought in one ice cutter boat, but earlier this week there were three of them out tackling the ice jams.

The dangerous ice jams led to some flooding, and raised concerns from residents who live along the river.

Town officials in Haddam declared a state of emergency last Wednesday night, as a result of the flooding and potential future flooding. That was before heavy rain moved into the state on Friday.

The state of emergency mandates people to leave their homes and allows the town to apply for federal aid.

Haddam First Selectman Lizz Milardo said with so many unknowns, it wasn’t clear what kind of damage ice jams in the Connecticut River would cause to properties.

