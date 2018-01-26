No students injured after school bus hits Meriden house

Emergency crews have responded to Maple Avenue in Meriden where a school bus hit a house.

The crash happened a little after 3 p.m. on Friday, near East Main Street.

Officials at the scene said no students were injured. It doesn't appear anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The school bus driver suffered minor injuries and may have suffered a medical problem that could have played a role in the crash, fire officials said.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.