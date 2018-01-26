Man who tried to steal car from Good Samaritan faces judge

A man turned on a Good Samaritan and tried to steal her car (Sunoco Gas Station surveillance)

The footage was frightening -- a woman being tackled by a man she tried to help by giving a ride.

It isn't often that you see something like this happen from so many different angles, and with each new angle, it sheds more light on what happened that day.

Tuesday morning, Wallingford police were sent to the Sunoco gas station around 8 a.m. for an assault in progress.

When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Juan LaPorte screaming, as he called to the three men around him.

"They want my blood" and “vampires" were among the words he was heard yelling.

LaPorte was arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on Friday, where it was stated he's had several previous convictions and a pending case out of Massachusetts.

The judge also stated he has a history of mental health problems.

The woman who picked him up on her way into work on I-91 Tuesday morning didn't know that.

She saw LaPorte staggering after a one car crash and he asked her if she would take him to a nearby hospital.

The victim told police that on the way to the hospital, LaPorte started making odd statements that freaked her out.

So, she told him she needed gas and pulled off to the first gas station with the intention of calling the police.

That's when LaPorte turned on her.

The surveillance shows him tackling her to the ground to get her keys, police said.

Another customer in a yellow tie tries to kick LaPorte off the woman two times.

LaPorte heads to a nearby Jeep at the pumps and tries to drive away, but a passenger in the car tried to take the keys out of the ignition but falls out.

The owner of the Jeep in the blue sweatshirt jumps in the door.

You can hear the screech of the tires as the jeep goes in circles. The jeep owner hanging on the steering wheel fighting LaPorte.

It ends when the Jeep smashes into a pole protecting the side of the store.

LaPorte will have a competency evaluation his bond was set at $175,000 and he will be transferred to New Haven court.

