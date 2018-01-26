Close encounter with coastal storm later tonight...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

As a storm develops to our south today, the center will stay well offshore from CT - we will be on the edge/fringe of it tonight… that’s when we could see some light snow, primarily over the eastern half of the state, closest to the RI border. Any accumulation there will be minor (a dusting to perhaps maybe an inch in a few spots)… for the Hartford/New Haven/I-91 corridor, it will likely be just some flurries.

Tomorrow will be primarily cloudy and we can’t rule out some isolated snow showers, but nothing major, as a weakening disturbance aloft passes through the region.

The next time frame of interest will be Thursday into Friday as an Arctic front will head our way… with a potential storm riding along it. Then Saturday appears to be quiet with another chance for some snow over the 2nd half of the weekend.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

THIS WEEK

Storm close to New England Today

We're going to have a close call with a developing storm offshore today. While we're going to be dealing with just mainly cloudy skies during the day today, it appears that some light snow is going to develop after midnight tonight. These snow showers are going to be with us through early tomorrow morning. It's all because of a huge coastal storm that's just to the east of CT. It's the same system that brought us the rain yesterday morning. While the storm moved through the state yesterday, it's hanging out just offshore, again, close enough that it could throw back some moisture into our area tonight through tomorrow morning. There could be as much as a coating to an inch of snow in the state. The higher amount, the 1 inch totals, are reserved for SE portions of CT.

With that said, the European Model has snow showers developing as early as late this afternoon through this evening and through early tomorrow morning. So we're going to have to watch this system carefully!

While there are no advisories in effect for us, The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for the Cape and Islands of Massachusetts. They could get as much as 2-4 inches of snow.

You can otherwise expect a colder day, with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Tuesday

The snow showers will make their way out of the state during the morning tomorrow and then we'll be left with mostly to partly cloudy skies. It will be a colder day; we are forecasting highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s tomorrow as a stiff northerly wind develops.

Quiet Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday is looking good with high pressure firmly in place over the Northeast. We are forecasting a mostly sunny day with light winds and highs in the low and middle 30s.

Temperatures will be on the rise again on Thursday as the flow turns southwesterly. Highs will be in the 40s under a partly sunny sky.

Storm possible Friday

There is a chance for a storm on Friday. If previous GFS scenarios pan out, a rather strong storm will track near Connecticut. In some scenarios, we’d see more snow, in others, we would receive a wintry mix that would change to rain as a strong southerly wind would develop. Still others scenarios show a much weaker storm that would give us just a few showers of mixed precipitation. Of course, that storm is still days away and many things could change including the track.

Colder and windier next Saturday, storm Sunday

Saturday will be much colder. Arctic air behind Friday’s storm will send temperatures well below freezing all day, with a stiff northwesterly wind. Another storm may come up the spine of the Appalachians Sunday. As it comes into New England, ample cold air should maintain snow as the primary precipitation type.

Meteorologist Scot Haney

