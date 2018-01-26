Close encounter with coastal storm Monday

MAINLY CLOUDY TONIGHT

Tonight will be mainly cloudy and colder. The rain that came through the state, leaving approximately 0.1”-0.4” of rain, was the precursor to a cold front that will move colder air into the region tonight. By morning, lows will be at or below freezing in many locations. There may be a few patches of ice, as moisture left over from the rain succumbs to the colder air.

NEXT WEEK

Storm close to New England Monday

We may have a close call with a developing storm offshore tomorrow. The models are not agreeing on how close this storm will come. Some model runs have it running safely out to sea. Some model runs – most notably the most recent NAM run – suggests a much bigger impact.

So, the solutions for tomorrow’s weather run this range: from just merely clouds to snow state-wide that could accumulate to an inch or two, with the highest amounts in southeastern Connecticut. The GFS and European are both in agreement that a coating to an inch is possible statewide, with over an inch possible along I-395. The National Weather Service has gone so far as issuing winter weather advisories for the Cape and Islands of Massachusetts, with the thought that there will quite likely be wintry weather there.

So, our official forecast includes a few flurries, especially southeast of Hartford, with very little or no accumulation. Most likely the flurries would occur during the afternoon and evening Monday. The “bust factor” on this storm is high, as the models still do not all converge on one solution.

No matter what occurs, you can otherwise expect a colder day, with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Another storm chance Tuesday

We have another shot at snow Tuesday. The previous day’s storm will move northward into the Canadian Maritimes Monday night, making way for a shortwave to dive southeast from the Great Lakes. Most of its energy will move to the southwest of New England and out to sea via New York and New Jersey; however, we cannot rule out a few snow showers because of this storm. It will be a colder day; we are forecasting highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s Tuesday and a stiff northerly wind may develop especially if the storm really gathers strength east the East Coast.

Quiet Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday is looking good with high pressure firmly in place over the Northeast. We are forecasting a mostly sunny day with light winds and highs in the low and middle 30s.

Temperatures will be on the rise again on Thursday as the flow turns southwesterly. Highs will be in the 40s under a partly sunny sky.

Storm possible Friday

There is a chance for a storm on Friday. If previous GFS scenarios pan out, a rather strong storm will track near Connecticut. In some scenarios seen, we’d see more snow, in others, we would receive a wintry mix that would change to rain as a strong southerly wind would develop. In others, a much weaker storm would give us just a few showers of mixed precipitation. Of course, that storm is still a week away and many things could change including the track.

Colder and windier next Saturday, storm Sunday

Next Saturday will be much colder. Arctic air behind Friday’s storm will send temperatures well below freezing all day, with a stiff northwesterly wind. Another storm may come up the spine of the Appalachians Sunday. As it comes into New England, ample cold air should maintain snow as the primary precipitation type.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

