Feeling like March on the last weekend of January!

FRIDAY RECAP…

A beautiful winter day with bright sunshine and light winds! We can thank an area of high pressure for the tranquil weather conditions today. It was cold this morning with temperatures in the upper single digits and teens. However, this afternoon was seasonably cold with highs in the low and middle 30s. Officially, at Bradley International Airport, the morning low was 11 degrees and the afternoon high was 36. The normal low for January 26th is 18 degrees and the normal high is 35.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The sky will remain clear or mainly clear. A southerly breeze will stir, but it will be fairly light. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s and lower 30s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 15-25.

THE LAST WEEKEND OF JANUARY…

It is going to feel more like a weekend in March! High pressure will move off the New England Coast tomorrow and a cold front will approach the region from the west. Between these 2 systems, a south to southwesterly flow of mild air will push temperatures into the 40s to near 50 degrees! The southwesterly wind could gust to 30 mph and that will make it feel a bit cooler. Sunshine will likely fade behind increasing cloudiness during the afternoon.

The cold front could bring a few rain showers to the state Saturday night, but we don’t expect any heavy rain. Temperatures will remain above freezing Saturday night with lows in the 30s to near 40. That means we won’t have to worry about icy roads.

Showers will linger into Sunday morning then the sky will become partly sunny. The afternoon hours will be quite comfortable with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. These are temperatures we normally expect in late March, which is the beginning of spring!

NEXT WEEK…

The cold front will stall offshore to the south and east of New England on Monday. Meanwhile, a storm will move off the coast of the Southeastern United States. The storm will intensify as it moves northward toward New England. As usual, the impact the storm will have on Connecticut will greatly depend on the storm track and how close it comes to the coast. For now, the guidance models are keeping the storm well offshore and therefore a significant snow threat appears unlikely. In fact, the European Model has a complete miss. The GFS still brushes Connecticut with light snow or a wintry mix on Monday. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

The storm will move northward into the Canadian Maritimes Monday night, but a second coastal storm will develop Monday night and Tuesday in response to a sharply digging jet stream over the Northeastern States. Once again, the exact track and rate of intensification will be critical. The GFS is forecasting a complete miss on Tuesday. On the other hand, the European Model is forecasting a more significant coastal storm and a track closer to the New England Coast. If that happens, we could be in for some snow even though the heaviest precipitation would fall to the east of Connecticut. We are forecasting highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s Tuesday and a stiff northerly wind may develop especially if the storm really gathers strength east of Cape Cod.

Wednesday is looking good with high pressure firmly in place over the Northeast. We are forecasting a mostly sunny day with light winds and highs in the low and middle 30s.

Temperatures will be on the rise again on Thursday as the flow turns southwesterly. Highs will be in the 40s under a partly sunny sky.

There is a chance for a storm on Friday. If the GFS scenario pans out, a rather strong storm will track near to the west of Connecticut. A wintry mix would change to rain and a strong southerly wind would develop. Temperatures could reach the 50s during the afternoon and evening. Of course, that storm is still a week away and many things could change including the track.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

