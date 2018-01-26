Rain tonight, mild tomorrow

RAIN TONIGHT

After a pleasantly mild day, with highs near 50 degrees, rain is set to move into the state tonight. A cold front is the cause, one that will help to produce about eight hours-worth of showers, starting at, on average, around midnight, and lasting, on average, until around 8 AM tomorrow. Temperatures will remain above freezing tonight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s, so we won’t have to worry about icy roads. We will likely receive a few tenths of an inch of rain.

MILD & MAINLY CLOUDY SUNDAY

Showers will linger into Sunday morning, exiting between 6 AM in northwestern Connecticut, and 9 AM in southeastern Connecticut. Thereafter, the sky will remain more cloudy than sunny for most of the day and the front slows down over the ocean. The cold air behind the front will lag, so we should expect another mild day with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. These are temperatures we normally expect in late March, or, in other words, the beginning of spring!

NEXT WEEK

Storm close on Monday

We may have a close call with a developing storm offshore. As it stands right now, most of the state will just have more clouds in the sky that otherwise would be; however, there is a slim chance snow may graze the state, especially in southeastern Connecticut. The cold front that will have passed through the state will stall offshore to the south and east of New England. Meanwhile, a storm will move off the coast of the southeastern United States. The storm will intensify as it moves northward toward New England. As usual, the impact the storm will have on Connecticut will greatly depend on the storm track and how close it comes to the coast. For now, the guidance models are keeping the storm well offshore and therefore a significant snow threat appears unlikely. In fact, some runs of the European Model have shown a complete miss. Past runs of the GFS still brush Connecticut with light snow or a wintry mix on Monday. Given the close proximity, we cannot write this storm off as a certain miss yet. You can otherwise expect a colder day, with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Another storm chance Tuesday

We have another shot at snow Tuesday. The previous day’s storm will move northward into the Canadian Maritimes Monday night, but a second coastal storm will develop Monday night and Tuesday in response to a sharply digging jet stream over the northeastern states. Once again, the exact track and rate of intensification will be critical. By some model run estimations, we could be in for a minor amount of snow even though the heaviest precipitation would fall to the east of Connecticut. We are forecasting highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s Tuesday and a stiff northerly wind may develop especially if the storm really gathers strength east of Cape Cod.

Quiet Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday is looking good with high pressure firmly in place over the Northeast. We are forecasting a mostly sunny day with light winds and highs in the low and middle 30s.

Temperatures will be on the rise again on Thursday as the flow turns southwesterly. Highs will be in the 40s under a partly sunny sky.

Storm possible Friday

There is a chance for a storm on Friday. If the GFS scenario pans out, a rather strong storm will track near Connecticut. In some scenarios seen, we’d see more snow, in others, we would receive a wintry mix that would change to rain as a strong southerly wind would develop. Of course, that storm is still a week away and many things could change including the track.

Colder and windier next Saturday

Next Saturday will be much colder. Arctic air behind Friday’s storm will send temperatures well below freezing all day, with a stiff northwesterly wind.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

