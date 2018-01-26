Flu clinics held this weekend to combat widespread flu activity

A Hartford mother is dead after her car was rammed into on a city street Thursday night.More >
A Hartford mother is dead after her car was rammed into on a city street Thursday night.More >
The student's mother said the man manipulated and isolated her daughter in order to start an inappropriate relationship with the girl.More >
The student's mother said the man manipulated and isolated her daughter in order to start an inappropriate relationship with the girl.More >
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
A group of people from Connecticut ended up in Vermont's Lake Champlain after following a GPS smartphone app down a boat launch and onto the frozen water.More >
A group of people from Connecticut ended up in Vermont's Lake Champlain after following a GPS smartphone app down a boat launch and onto the frozen water.More >
When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >
When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >
State officials said 11 more flu deaths have been reported in Connecticut within the last week.More >
State officials said 11 more flu deaths have been reported in Connecticut within the last week.More >
Authorities say three teenagers face criminal charges after intentionally exposing a school classmate with a severe pineapple allergy to the fruit.More >
Authorities say three teenagers face criminal charges after intentionally exposing a school classmate with a severe pineapple allergy to the fruit.More >
Arrests warrants were issued for two people whom police said were connected to the shooting of a man at an East Hartford convenience store last week.More >
Arrests warrants were issued for two people whom police said were connected to the shooting of a man at an East Hartford convenience store last week.More >
The University of Connecticut said on Friday that its men's basketball team is the target of an NCAA investigation.More >
The University of Connecticut said on Friday that its men's basketball team is the target of an NCAA investigation.More >
New Jersey and Connecticut are joining New York in planning to sue the federal government over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul.More >
New Jersey and Connecticut are joining New York in planning to sue the federal government over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul.More >