Flu clinics held this weekend to combat widespread flu activity

Connecticut is stepping up efforts to get people vaccinated.

This weekend, there will a number of flu clinics across the state, for children and those on Medicare.

So far this year in the state, 32 people have died, and more than 800 have been hospitalized.

Hartford is one of the places having a flu clinic this Saturday, and this is where the Department of Public Health is.

For a complete list of clinics and locations, click here.

"The season last year we had 65 deaths...which was the highest we have on record. Our concern this year is we don't want those numbers to go beyond or increase,” said Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino.

He said flu activity remains high and widespread, and the season still has three more weeks before peaking.

Emergency room visits are on the rise, nearly twice what they were last year. Outpatient visits have also increased.

This weekend, flu clinics will be available in a dozen cities and towns to get people vaccinated. They are free to children and adults, and there are 14 different locations in 12 towns.

You also don't have to be a resident of a particular town to get a flu shot.

Pino said he has been meeting with local health departments to coordinate efforts to get control of this virus, and vaccines are helping.

"Especially for the pre-k, because Connecticut is one of the few states in the country that actually has a vaccine requirement at that youngest age group. By having that we have seen a tremendous impact of reducing hospitalizations and complications in young children,” said Bryon Kennedy, of the New Haven Public Health Department.

"Most of stuff we learned, we learned in kindergarten-- like wash your hands, cover your cough, stay away from others if you're sick,” said Shane Lockwood, of the Plainville Southington Health District.

If you cant attend one of the clinics Saturday, you can call your local health department for the next clinic or call your doctor.

The locations of Saturday's clinics are as follows:

Branford - East Shore Health District: 688 East Main St. Orchard Research Park, 10 am - 12 pm 203-481-4233

Cromwell - Cromwell Town Hall: 41 W St 3, Municipal Center, 9 am-1 pm 860-632-3426 or 860-632-2256

Fairfield - Health Dept. Nursing Office, 100 Mona Terrace, 9 am-12 pm 203-256-3020

Glastonbury - Glastonbury Town Hall, 2155 Main St., 10 am -1 pm 860-652-7534

Middletown - Cromwell Town Hall: 41 W St 3, Cromwell 9 am-1 pm 860-638-4960

New London - Ledge Light Health District: 216 Broad St. 11 am-1 pm 860-448-4882

Old Saybrook - CT River Area Health District Office, 455 Boston Post Rd, (Saybrook Junction), 10 am-1 pm 860-661-3300

Orange - Orange Health Department, 605 A Orange Center Rd, 9 am -1 pm 203-891-4733

Stamford - Stamford Health Department: 888 Washington Blvd, 9 am-1 pm 203-977-5652

Storrs/Uconn - UConn Student Health Services: 234 Glenbrook Rd, Storrs, 8:30 am-3 pm 860-486-4700 (UConn students only)

Storrs - EO Smith High School: 1235 Storrs Rd, 12 pm - 3 pm 860-429-3325

Stratford - Stratford Health Department, 468 Birdseye St., 3rd Floor Nursing Office, 9 am-1 pm 203-385-4090

West Haven - Orange Health Department, 605 A Orange Center Rd, Orange, 9 am-1 pm 203-937-3660

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.