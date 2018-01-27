Black ice no longer an issue, afternoon will feel like a March weekend

Black ice is no longer an issue because temperatures have safely risen about freezing. (WFSB)

The day started with below freezing temperatures causing many accidents across the state due to black ice and slick road conditions.

However, the road conditions have improved and the afternoon will feel like a weekend in March, according to Channel 3’s Meteorologist, Mike Cameron.

“We’re in for a nice day here,” Cameron said. “We will have a lot of sunshine today.”

Temperatures will push into the upper 40s across the state, but a southwesterly wind could make the air feel a bit cooler.

“At lunchtime, we’ll see a temperature of about 46. And later on this afternoon maybe 48 or 49 will be our high-temperature today,” Cameron said.

There is a chance for some rain showers tonight as a front moves in from the west.

“By around midnight, that’s when we’ll start to see the showers move in,” Cameron said.

The rain showers won’t be heavy, but they’ll linger into Sunday morning. Ice won't be an issue because overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s.

“They’ll taper off between 8 and 10,” Cameron said.

Expect temperatures to hit the upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday afternoon. These are temperatures that are typically seen in late March. Skies will be partly sunny on Sunday.

“Although we may see some clouds at noon, those will be going away through the afternoon and ending the day fairly nicely.”

Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s on Monday and there will be a chance for light snow or a wintry mix.

A second coastal storm will develop Monday evening and into Tuesday. Cameron said temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, meaning there is a chance of snow.

