PD: Early morning icy road conditions caused many car crashes

A car crash on I-84W in Farmington has closed the left two lanes. (Connecticut Department of Transportation)

Icy roads in Southington caused two motor vehicle crashes within minutes of each other. (WFSB)

Meteorologist Mike Cameron is advising drivers to use caution due to black ice. (WFSB)

The black ice on Saturday morning caused many accidents across the state, but temperatures are now safely above the freezing mark.

Connecticut State Police advised drivers to use caution when driving due to slick or icy roads.

Icy road conditions caused a one-car rollover crash prior to Exit 89 on I-95 North in Groton, according to CSP. Two of the victims in the Groton crash were transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. The road is now reopened.

One person was extracted due to a one-car rollover crash, according to Meriden police. Police are currently investigating and said the cause of the crash might be due to icy road conditions. A 1 mile stretch of road was closed from Pomeroy Avenue to Thorpe Avenue. The roads was treated with sand.

There were two separate crashes within minutes of each other due to the black ice at 1445 Meriden Avenue around 8:30 a.m., according to Southington police. DOT trucks treated the road and no one was seriously injured.

I-84 West at Exit 39A in Farmington reopened after a car crash closed the left and center lanes, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troop H in Hartford said they responded to roughly 10 car crashes related to the icy conditions.

Troop E in Uncasville said they responded to roughly 5 incidents related to black ice.

