State Police: Early morning icy road conditions causing car crashes

A car crash on I-84W in Farmington has closed the left two lanes. (Connecticut Department of Transportation)

Connecticut State Police are advising drivers to use caution when driving due to slick or icy roads.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said roads will be icy this morning and to err on the side of caution, especially before 10 a.m.

Troop H in Hartford said there have been roughly 10 car crashes related to the icy conditions.

Troop E in Uncasville said they're aware of roughly 5 incidents that are related to black ice.

A car crash on I-84 West at Exit 39A has temporarily closed the left and center lanes, according to Connecticut State Police.

Icy road conditions caused a one-car rollover crash prior to Exit 89 on I-95 North in Groton, according to CSP.

Two of the victims in the Groton crash were transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

