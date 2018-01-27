PD: Two bank robbery suspects in custody

Two bank robbery suspects are in custody after police said they robbed a TD Bank on Sunday. (Connecticut Department of Transportation)

Two bank robbery suspects are in custody after police said they robbed a TD Bank on Saturday.

Police responded to a call around 1 p.m. on Route 81 in Killingworth.

A state police official said the suspects fled towards New Haven on I-95 South and were arrested outside a TJ Maxx in East Haven.

No one was injured in the incident.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.