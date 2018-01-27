Police seek suspect in daylight shooting in Waterbury - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police seek suspect in daylight shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Police are searching a suspect in connection with a shooting in Waterbury on Friday.

Police said the shooting took place in the area of Cherry Street at around 2 p.m.

The suspect may be 39-year-old Raul Delgado, who police describe as a 5’5” man weighing about 115lbs wearing a puffy navy blue vest, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a baseball hat.

Police said Delgado may be driving a tan 2007 Nissan Murano with a CT plate that reads AM-18179.

Police are urging caution around Delgado who may be in possession of a handgun used in the crime.

Those with information on the shooting or Delgado’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau 203-574-6941, or Crime Stoppers 203-755-1234.

