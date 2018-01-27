PD: Woman ‘seriously’ injured after struck by car in New Britain

Police said a 61-year-old woman was suffered serious, life threatening injuries after she was struck by a car in New Britain on Friday.

Police, Fire, and EMS crews responded to the area of 460 Burritt Street in New Britain around 9 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian involved crash.

Police said the driver of the car is a 46-year-old man who was uninjured and cooperative with police. No charges have been filed.

Police are investigating and encouraging those with information on the crash to contact Sergeant Steven King at (860) 826-3071.

