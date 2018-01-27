Black ice is the culprit for crash in Haddam

Rescue crews are blaming slippery conditions for a crash on Saturday morning in Haddam. (Haddam Vol. Fire Dept)

Police, Fire, and EMS crews responded to a crash on Beaver Meadow Rd, just before 10 a.m. on Saturday in which, they said, black ice caused a driver to lose control of her car, spin backwards, and flip the car onto its side.

Fire crews said a Good Samaritan came to the aid of the driver and helped her out of the car before crews arrived.

Crews said she suffered minor injuries and was taken to Middlesex Hospital.

Crews said the section Beaver Meadow Rd where the crash took place was closed for a short time while crews righted the car and cleaned spilled gasoline.

