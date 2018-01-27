Crews responding to small plane crash in Meriden

Police, Fire, and EMS crews are responding to a small plane crash on Hanover Rd in Meriden.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Piper PA-28 aircraft made a crash landing with two people on board behind the American Legions Post 45 building at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

A bartender at the American Legions told Eyewitness News that she heard the crash and called 911 to report that an older couple was injured.

Officials provided an update on the crash.

