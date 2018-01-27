Two injured in plane crash in Meriden expected to be OK

The two people on board a small plane when it crashed in Meriden on Saturday afternoon are expected to be OK, according to police.

Police, Fire, and EMS crews responded to reports of a small plane crash in the area of Hanover Road behind the American Legions Post 45 building in Meriden around 4 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Piper PA-28 aircraft made a crash landing with two people on board. Officials said they suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

A bartender at the American Legions building, only several feet away from the crash site, told Eyewitness News that she heard a loud bang and ran out to help.

Upon seeing the plane, she said she immediately called 911 to report that an older couple was injured.

"We had asked them, when we were checking on them, if they were okay," said bartender, Aileen Gracy, who described what she saw to Channel 3. "And they were talking to us and alert and all of that, which is great, but they had just run out of fuel unfortunately, but I’m glad they’re okay."

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati and Meriden Police Department Sergeant Christopher Fry told Channel 3 afterward that the FAA is en route to investigate to determine the events leading up to the plane crash.

"The passenger was out laying on the ground and the driver, unfortunately, he was pretty banged up and we just stayed with them," described bartender Lori Woodworth who also ran out to help.

"We called the airport and the ambulance and the police were here pretty quickly."

Mayor Scarpati and Sergeant Fry agreed that this crash could have been much worse.

"So, all things considered, we have events back here (indicating to the baseball field behind him) all the time. We’re extremely lucky not only that the two occupants inside the plane seem to have non-life threatening injuries at this time, but anyone in the community wasn’t in this area at the time and it was vacant. So that was fortunate for all of us."

Authorities have not yet identified the pilot and the passenger involved but according to the FAA website, the plane is registered to Philip Cianciolo of Wallingford and Beverly Weintraub of New York.

HAPPENING NOW: Plane Crash in Meriden. Right in the back of the American Legion building on Hanover Rd @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/7KkbTgRhLL — Jennifer Lee (@JenLeeTV) January 27, 2018

Officials provided an update on the crash.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates as this story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.