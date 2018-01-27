PD: New York man attempts to pass his brother’s license as his own

Ledyard Police arrested 31-year-old West Hampton Beach resident, Eric D. Parker Jr. for speeding, operating without a license, and criminal impersonation

Police arrested a New York man after police determined the license he handed to officers during a traffic stop was not his own, but his brother’s identification.

Ledyard Police arrested 31-year-old West Hampton Beach resident, Eric D. Parker Jr. for speeding, operating without a license, and criminal impersonation after police stopped him for driving 50 m.p.h. in a 30 m.p.h. zone on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. on Indiantown Rd.

It was revealed to police that Parker was a fugitive from New York on a violation of probation.

Parker was brought to the Ledyard Police Department where he is held on a $5,000 bond.

Parker is expected to appear in New London Superior Court on Monday.

