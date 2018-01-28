Early morning showers on Saturday, warmer midday temperatures

Showers are expected to dissipate by 9 a.m. (WFSB)

The rain showers that are currently moving through the state are expected to dissipate by 9 a.m.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for the majority of the day and highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, according to Meteorologist Mike Cameron.

Cameron said there is a chance of an incoming storm on Monday and it may touch parts of Connecticut with some snowfall or a wintry mix.

Expect colder temperatures with highs in the upper 30s. A stiff northerly wind may develop Cameron said, especially if the storm gathers strength east of Cape Cod.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s and a light wind.

Thursday will bring warmer temperatures and partly sunny skies. Cameron expects temperatures to be in the 40s.

