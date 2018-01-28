PD: Man shot in Hartford road rage incident

A man was brought to the hospital after police said he was shot in a road rage incident Sunday morning. (WFSB)

A man was brought to the hospital after police said he was shot in a suspected road rage incident Sunday morning.

Connecticut State Police said troopers responded to gunshots in Hartford on the Interstate-84 East on-ramp at Exit 45 around 2 a.m.

The on-ramp at Flatbush Avenue was searched and police were notified that a male victim was taken to Hartford Hospital.

The victim was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said they believe the suspect fled in a red Honda Accord.

Those with information on the shooting are urged to contact Troop H at 860-534-1000.

