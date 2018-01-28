FD: Willimantic waste paper facility up in flames

Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a waste paper company in Willimantic, according to fire officials. (WFSB)

Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a waste paper company in Willimantic, according to fire officials.

There is heavy smoke at the Willimantic Waste Paper Co Inc. at 1590 West Main Street.

Traffic from Holbrook Avenue to Roanoak Avenue is currently closed according to the Willimantic Fire Department.

Willimantic Fire is on the scene and Channel 3 is sending a crew.

