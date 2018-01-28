Snow possible for southeastern CT, unsettled weather upcoming

A possibility for snow showers is in store for southeastern Connecticut by Monday morning, said Meteorologist Mike Cameron.

Cameron expressed there is uncertainty in the model runs on how close the storm comes to the shoreline.

The North American Model suggests the storm could move in closer and produce a greater impact, than the other model runs which calculate the storm moving out to Long Island Sound.

Depending on its track, tomorrow’s storm could bring either cloud cover to an inch of accumulation, said Cameron.

Cameron said the temperatures, however, will only reach to the mid-to-upper 30s, up to 40 degrees.

Snow may be more likely on Tuesday, said Cameron, as a cold front drops from the Great Lakes south toward New York and New Jersey.

“However, we cannot rule out a few snow showers because of this storm,” said Cameron.

“It will be a colder day; we are forecasting highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s Tuesday and a stiff northerly wind may develop especially if the storm really gathers strength east the East Coast.”

While Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet weather-wise, a chance for a storm is developing on Friday that could bring a mix of rain and snow depending on the storm’s direction.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.