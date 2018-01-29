1 person seriously injured in Berlin crash

Since 10:30 a.m., dozens of units and hundreds of firefighters have been working to contain a massive fire that erupted at the Willimantic Waste Paper Company on West Main Street on Sunday.More >
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
A possibility for snow showers is in store for southeastern Connecticut by Monday morning, said Meteorologist Mike Cameron.More >
A man was brought to the hospital after police said he was shot in a road rage incident Sunday morning.More >
We may have a close call with a developing storm offshore tomorrow. The models are not agreeing on how close this storm will come. Some model runs have it running safely out to sea. Some model runs – most notably the most recent NAM run – suggests a much bigger impact.More >
Five men were arrested during a sting in Guilford this weekend that was searching for potential sex offenders.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
A man has been arrested and charged with severely beating a 4-month-old puppy so badly that he broke multiple bones. Lemontrae Bible, 24, was arrested Friday at a home on N. Kenyon Street.More >
President Donald Trump is urging his followers to inform rapper Jay-Z that "because of my policies," unemployment among black Americans is at the "LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!"More >
New London Police arrested a man and seized over 20lbs of marijuana and paraphernalia from a home on Friday afternoon.More >
