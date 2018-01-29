1 person seriously injured in Berlin crash

One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash Monday in Berlin.

According to Berlin Police, a 2-car crash occurred at the intersection of Mill Street and Worthington Ridge around 12:30 am.

The crash resulted in serious injuries to an occupant of one of the vehicles.

Police said the road is closed for the investigation.

The Multi-agency MSARS Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berlin Police department at 860-826-7080.

