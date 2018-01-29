Smoke remains biggest challenge in wake of Willimantic waste company fire

This message was posted to the Willimantic Public Schools website, alerting parents and staff to the district's closure due to the fire. (windhamps.org)

Smoke continues to linger across Willimantic on Monday morning as fire crews continue to fight a fire at a waste facility that started nearly 24 hours beforehand.

The fire at Willimantic Paper Waste began around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Schools and West Main Street and West Main Street businesses are closed. Officials expected the road to remain closed until at least Monday afternoon.

"We have the situation under control, but we have a number of school closures because of the smoke," said Jim Rivers, town manager, Willimantic. "That's probably our biggest challenge right now."

The smoke was said to just be a nuisance, except to people who have respiratory issues. There are no chemicals in it, according to Willimantic fire chief Marc Scrivener.

One firefighter had to be treated for exhaustion.

The fire department said it scaled back its operation overnight in order to keep crews rested.

It confirmed that it contained the fire earlier Monday morning.

The facility is 100 square feet.

Hundreds of firefighters from 14 departments were on the scene all day on Sunday and overnight.

Excavators were also brought in to help control the flames.

Firefighters told Channel 3 that they could be on the scene through Monday night.

Community impact

The incident has had a major impact on the community.

"There’s a lot of people affected by this," said Gus Loukas, Tony's Pizza, Willimantic. "They actually have hundreds of people on their payroll. So, we don’t know how it’s all going to work out. So, we feel bad for everybody involved."

Windham Public Schools, along with area businesses were forced to close because of the fire.

A message was posted on the district's website.

Eastern Connecticut State University also closed to ventilate classrooms.

Windham Hospital is operating as usual, despite the smell of smoke, officials said.

State environmental crews are monitoring the air and continue to tell people to stay out of the smoke as much as possible.

Residents are being urged to limit their water usage, including waiting to run things like the dishwasher or washing machine. Fire officials said it's because the water system in the area is being taxed from the firefighting efforts.

