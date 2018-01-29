Approaching storm to be a close call with snow

A weekend storm could make a return to the state on Tuesday morning in the form of snow.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state may have to contend with some light snow that may develop just after midnight.

"These snow showers are going to be with us through early [Tuesday] morning," Haney said.

The showers could lead to as much as an inch of snow, particularly in the southeastern portion of the state.

Haney said the snow will be the result of the same system that brought rain to the state on Sunday.

"While the storm moved through the state [Sunday], it's hanging out just offshore, again, close enough that it could throw back some moisture into our area tonight through [Tuesday] morning," he said.

However, Haney said the forecast models differ when it comes to when it will start.

"The European Model has snow showers developing as early as late [Monday] afternoon through [Monday] evening and through early [Tuesday] morning," Haney said. "So we're going to have to watch this system carefully."

No alerts have been issued for Connecticut as of Monday morning.

However, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Massachusetts.

"They could get as much as 2 to 4 inches of snow," Haney said.

Temperatures for Monday should be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Once the snow showers clear by Tuesday morning, temps should span between the upper-20s and low-30s.

There will also be a stiff northerly wind that develops.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

